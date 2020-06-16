Father's Day Ideas During COVID 19 Which Can Be Implemented While You Are At Home

Father’s Day generally falls on the third Sunday in the month of June and was first observed in the United States and then spread out in different parts of the world. On this day every year, people thank and celebrate the efforts and love that they have received from their fathers.

In the year 2020, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21 while most people are settled at home in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. In such a situation where gatherings have to be avoided as much as possible, here is a look at a few Father's Day ideas to opt for while celebrating the day.

Father's Day ideas during COVID 19

1. Family game night

One of the best Father's Day gift ideas is to spend some quality time with your father. Organize a game night with the entire family where you can opt for a board game. You can also get make some snacks, add some fun theme to make broad games interesting. You could also try for some online multiplayer game.

2. Video call with family friends

This would be one of the most socializing option to opt for on Father's Day 2020. You can video call a few of your family friends and organize indoor activities which also includes them. All you have to do is prepare the games and intermediate well. Games like Bingo and Atlas can be played while you are relaxing at home. Such a video call will also help you meet people virtually and discuss topics that have been happening around the world while doing your bit to curb COVID 19.

3. Movie night

This is one of the best Father's Day ideas to opt for in the year 2020. You can put a nice emotional or comedy movie and enjoy it with the entire family. If the film revolves around a father-child relationship, it would have a greater impact. You can also make a few nachos and popcorn to snack on while the movie night is in place.

4. Baking and other activities together

One of the easiest and most-effective activities that bring together families is baking and cooking together. Making a few colourful cookies while you have some quality chat is one of the greatest activities which will make a difference. You can also put up a tent in your backyard while also creating a bonfire and sitting around it.

