'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 To Be Released On February 6

Hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 is all set to release on February 6. Melissa Fumero, who plays the character of Amy Santiago in the famous sitcom revealed that the series will drop by February 6. According to the reports, the upcoming series will premiere 13 episodes. The network's executive said that the number of episodes for season 6 was also announced to be 13 but ultimately it turned out to premiere additional five seasons. The executives did not confirm whether there are any chances of more episodes being added to the upcoming new season.

New episodes to be shorter

The reports revealed that the new episodes are much shorter compared to the previous episodes when the programme was aired on FOX. The seasons used to have between 22 and 23 episodes in length. Earlier, Fumero uploaded a picture of Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Stephanie Beatriz looking towards a door with their police jackets on. The famous series was dropped by FOX due to less viewing figures but then NBC took over and announced that it would produce one final season to wrap up the show.

Series renewed for Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has become among the most popular shows on television. It first aired on Fox for five seasons. Then Fox cancelled the show, which was a let-down for the fans. However, after a few months, NBC picked up the series for a sixth season, which aired on January 10, 2019. Reportedly the cast is currently shooting for season seven. And now, before even season seven airs, the show has been renewed for season eight. This drove the fans crazy, which was evident on social media.

Congrats to the #Brooklyn99 team on landing an early Season 8 renewal — NBC says the live audience (3.2 million) doubled after a month (to 6.4 million), boasting the network's best digital performance. Nine nine, going strong. pic.twitter.com/poldahdmbd — Ben Travers (@BenTTravers) November 14, 2019

