Andy Samberg's Claim To Fame Besides The Hit Series 'Brooklyn Nine-nine'

David A. J. Samberg is one of the multitalented American public figures who is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, as well as a musician. He is a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012, where he and his fellow group members have been credited with popularising the SNL Digital Shorts. David has starred in multiple films and series apart from Brooklyn Nine-Nine but he came into limelight after Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Hence here is Andy Samberg's journey of claim to fame besides Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

1) I Love You, Man

I Love You, Man is an American comedy film directed by John Hamburg and written by Hamburg, based on a script previously written by Larry Levin which released in 2009. Apart from David, the film also stars Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, and Rashida Jones in the lead roles of the film.

2) Celeste and Jesse Forever

Celeste and Jesse Forever is an American romantic comedy-drama which released in 2012. The film is helmed by Lee Toland Krieger and was written by Jones and Will McCormack, who also has a role in the film. Apart from Will, the film also stars Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg in the lead roles.

3) Storks

Storks is an American computer-animated adventure comedy film which is produced by the Warner Animation Group while it is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The Nicholas Stoller and Doug Sweetland directorial released in 2016 and is written by Stoller and stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Stephen Kramer Glickman, and Danny Trejo.

4) Hotel Transylvania's franchise

The Hotel Transylvania is an American computer-animated comedy film's franchise which comprises 3 instalments. Andy Samberg has lent his voice in all the three instalments of the franchise. All the three films did exceedingly well at the box office.

