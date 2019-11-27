The Debate
The Debate
Bruce Lee | Iconic Fight Scenes From His Films That Are A Must Watch For All Action Fans

Hollywood News

Bruce Lee was known for his martial art films. The actor, director, martial artist is a multi-talented legend. On his birthday we take a look back at his films.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee is one of the most celebrated Hong Kong Kung Fu masters in the world. The martial artist filmed several martial combat scenes in popular films like Way of Dragon, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and so on. The actor sprung into fame with his self-performed brilliant fight scenes. Today, November 27th, marks the birthday of the late star.

His daughter Shannon Lee took to Twitter to share birthday wishes:

On this day, we take a look back at best scenes from all of his films-

Also Read | Bruce Lee: Reminiscing The Best Movies By The Martial Artist On His Birthday

Way of Dragon

Bruce Lee took on his opponent in the film Way of Dragon. The actor who essayed the role of the antagonist was Chuck Norris. The legendary fight scenes lasts for almost nine minutes in the reel story. Way of Dragon was directed by Bruce Lee himself.

 

Also Read | Jackie Chan Reveals He Pretended To Be 'in Pain' In Front Of Bruce Lee

Enter the Dragon

The fight scene was set outside, where the protagonist Lee fights his sister’s murderers. In the scene, Bruce Lee is seen fighting the antagonist in front of an army of martial art students. Once again, Bruce is the survivor until the end.

 

Also Read | RRR Cast: Know All About The Star Cast Of The Upcoming S. S. Rajamouli Film

Game of Death

Bruce Lee took on Don Inosanto in the indoor fight in the film Game of Death. In the film, the two displayed an array of martial art talent. Bruce Lee also displayed the popular yellow outfit and the nunchuck move. Towards the end, Bruce Lee defeats Don.

Here is the video:

 

Also Read | Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Release Halted In China Over Bruce Lee

 

 

 

