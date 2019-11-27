Bruce Lee | Iconic Fight Scenes From His Films That Are A Must Watch For All Action Fans

Bruce Lee is one of the most celebrated Hong Kong Kung Fu masters in the world. The martial artist filmed several martial combat scenes in popular films like Way of Dragon, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and so on. The actor sprung into fame with his self-performed brilliant fight scenes. Today, November 27th, marks the birthday of the late star.

His daughter Shannon Lee took to Twitter to share birthday wishes:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🐉🎉 I find it rather fitting that my father’s birthday falls at a time of year ripe with celebration, gratitude and love. Happy birthday, baba! I am grateful. I love you. And I celebrate you everyday!

xShannon pic.twitter.com/FZDviPxgtc — Bruce Lee (@brucelee) November 27, 2019

On this day, we take a look back at best scenes from all of his films-

Way of Dragon

Bruce Lee took on his opponent in the film Way of Dragon. The actor who essayed the role of the antagonist was Chuck Norris. The legendary fight scenes lasts for almost nine minutes in the reel story. Way of Dragon was directed by Bruce Lee himself.

Enter the Dragon

The fight scene was set outside, where the protagonist Lee fights his sister’s murderers. In the scene, Bruce Lee is seen fighting the antagonist in front of an army of martial art students. Once again, Bruce is the survivor until the end.

Game of Death

Bruce Lee took on Don Inosanto in the indoor fight in the film Game of Death. In the film, the two displayed an array of martial art talent. Bruce Lee also displayed the popular yellow outfit and the nunchuck move. Towards the end, Bruce Lee defeats Don.

Here is the video:

