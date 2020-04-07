Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Self-isolate Together With Family Amid Pandemic

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis seem to be keeping their family together in the current Coronavirus pandemic situation. According to a media report, the exes have reunited during the self-isolation. The former couple also posed for pictures in matching outfits.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis took to her Instagram to share a picture in which the family can be seen smiling for the cameras in matching outfits. In the pictures, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore can be seen wearing matching green striped pyjamas and long-sleeved t-shirts. Their other daughter Scout can also be seen in the picture at the back with film director Dillon Buss. Tallulah captioned the picture as ‘Chaotic neutral’.

See the picture here

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 and divorced in 2000. The former couple has managed to stay on good terms and maintained a close friendship over the years. Demi Moore had also attended Bruce Willis and his current wife Emma’s wedding vow renewal ceremony last year.

Demi Moore is spending quality time with her family and daughters in self-isolation. She recently posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting at the floor with family as they went through old photographs. She also shared a video in which her daughters are seen putting up an impromptu performance while at home.

See the posts here

