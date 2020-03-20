Demi Moore Wishes Ex-husband Bruce Willis On His Birthday With A Throwback Picture

Hollywood actor Demi Moore took to her social media to wish her former husband Bruce Willis on his birthday. The Ghost actor who shares three daughters with Willis shared a throwback picture of the family to wish her ex-husband on his birthday. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had been married from 1987 to 2000 and have three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 26. Check out the adorable post shared by Demi Moore for Bruce Willis.

ALSO READ: Demi Moore Gets Emotional As She Reads The Script Of 'Indecent Proposal'

Demi Moore’s photos

In the post shared by Demi Moore, she thanks Bruce Willis for giving her 'the three greatest gifts of her life'. In the picture, the family of five can be seen wearing matching dark coloured hats as they sit for a picture together. The black and white throwback picture shared by Demi has created quite a stir on social media. Fans of the actor have wished him on his birthday, while others adored the throwback picture.

ALSO READ: Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Ranked Among New York Best-sellers

About Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds & Pamela Anderson Among Hollywood Celebs Who Had A Secret Wedding; See List

Despite calling it quits after almost 13 years of marriage, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have managed to share a great bond. In 2018, during the roast of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore made a special appearance and shared sweet words for her ex-husband towards the end of the roast. In her memoir, titled Inside Out, Demi Moore wrote about the highs and lows the actors faced during the course of their marriage.

The Die Hard star and Demi Moore even co-starred in a few films like Mortal Thoughts in 1991 and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003. In March 2019, Demi Moore along with their daughters was present for Bruce Willis now renewal with his now-wife Emma Heming, with whom he tied the know in 2009. Bruce Willis was also seen being a part of the celebration of the release of Demi Moore’s memoir in September 2019.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry's Pregnancy, Ariana Grande's Breakup And Other Hollywood Updates Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.