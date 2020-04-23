Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Reveals Why He Moved In With Ex Demi Moore

To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the US Government has announced a complete lockdown in the country and has requested citizens to stay indoors. Hollywood celebrities, too, have been practising social distancing and have promoted the importance of lockdown among fans. However, what caught the audience’s attention was actor Bruce Willis moving in with ex-wife Demi Moore before the lockdown, which has now led to a rise in speculations about the actor’s estranged relationship with his current wife, Emma Hemming. Recently, Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis has spilled some beans about the same.

Recently, Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout Willis rubbished the speculations surrounding her father’s relationship with Emma Heming and revealed the reason why the actor has been away from his wife. Scout Willis said that her younger sister tried to poke her shoe with a hypodermic needle, which she found in the park and ended up poking her foot instead. Adding to the same, Scout Willis revealed that her stepmom is currently in LA, awaiting the test results. Furthermore, Scott Willis explained that Bruce Willis had arrived earlier and Emma Heming had to stay back because of her sister's foot injury.

Fans on Moore-Willis bonding

I just found out that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore basically bought (and then tanked the economy of??) a small town in Idaho in the 90's????? and now they're quarantining together in that same town??? while his new wife/kids are in LA??????????????????????? !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Cait Raft⚠️ (@caitraft) April 15, 2020

apparently for her 30th bday he bought Demi an entire victorian house in Hailey, Idaho where she could store her porcelain dolls?!??!???!???!??!! pic.twitter.com/YvtAiRehzm — Cait Raft⚠️ (@caitraft) April 15, 2020

Apparently Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter got her foot pricked by a druggie’s needle in a LA park.Pray the child is ok. How many more citizens need to get pricked before it matters? Hopefully Bruce Willis stands w/us to fight the man who destroyed all LA parks: Mayor Clowndick. — Carol (@LAVagrants) April 22, 2020

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 8,50,000 positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. New York remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 2,57,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts. As per reports, more than 45,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the US.

