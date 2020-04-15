Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' Family Book Club Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shutdown in several countries. Many celebrities are spending time with their family and even sharing it with their followers on social media. Recently, Demi Moore shared how she along with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis and their children are spending time reading a book.

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis spending quarantine

Demi Moore has more than 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She shared a family picture in which all are seen reading the same book. The photo has Moore along with Bruce Willis and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. It also features Tallulah and Scout’s boyfriends, Dillion Buss and Jake Miller, respectively, with a friend sitting by Willis.

The title of the book is quite accurate considering the current quarantine. It is ‘How to Rule the World Your Couch’ by Laura Day. Demi Moore’s caption read, "Family book club... How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition.’ She tagged the books' author and her friend, Laura Day, who then shared the same picture on her Instagram account with ‘I wish I were sharing that couch with you. Thank you for sharing your love and support. Y’all made me cry." [sic]

Demi Moore has shared several other moments of her quarantine with her family. In a video, her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are seen having a jamming session. In a picture, Moore appears with her ‘Quarantine crew’ working on family photos. Take a look at a few of her posts.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got married in 1987. They had their first daughter Rumer in 1988, second daughter Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994. Willis and Moore announced their separation in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2000. However, even after them parting ways, the two have been good friends with each other.

