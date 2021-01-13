Bruce Willis Issues Apology Over Maskless Viral Picture, Calls It "an Error Of Judgement"

Bruce Willis has issued an official apology for not wearing a mask while out in Los Angeles. Bruce’s resistance to not adhering to the public health protocols comes after Los Angeles has been declared as the epicentre of COVID-19 in the State of California. Bruce Willis was reportedly removed from a pharmacy after he declined to wear a mask or cover his face. Read on to know more details about this story.

Bruce Willis apologises after his maskless outing backlash

The entire state of California is battling due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Los Angeles has been declared as the epicentre of this outbreak in the state. Hence the city gone under indefinite lockdown since December 2020. Many hospitals in the city and parts of the city are flooding with new patients everyday and many of them are running on their full capacity being occupied.

Also read | Bruce Willis Faces Backlash By Pharmacy Customers For Not Wearing A Mask

Amidst this chaos, the public has been requested to adhere to public health protocols and wear a mask whenever they step out and maintain social distance. But recently a picture of Die Hard actor Bruce Willis went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. According to Page Six’s report, Bruce Willis was asked to leave a pharmacy in Los Angeles as he refused to wear a mask.

Moreover, Willis had a bandana around his neck, and he could have easily pulled it up, but he did not do so. When the veteran actor was asked to wear a mask, he refused and left the store without purchasing anything. Willis’ picture while stepping out of the store has gone viral and he has been facing major backlash since then. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

“Error in judgement”?!?

All he had to do was pull up the bandana.https://t.co/1uSQKfoUSb — Aʟᴀɴ F. Sᴄᴏᴛᴛ (@CapeCodTweetaah) January 13, 2021

bruce willis refusing to wear a mask is a CHRISTMAS MOVIE — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) January 12, 2021

I don't know what's more repugnant, Bruce Willis refusing to wear a mask- or his last 5 movies. — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) January 13, 2021

Bruce willis kicked out for not having mask, the employee who did this: pic.twitter.com/fweYRJUQwg — Ai Di (@Aida6971) January 12, 2021

Also read | '12 Monkeys' Ending Explained: What Should One Make Of The Finale Of Bruce Willis' Film?

But now, the Die Hard actor has accepted his mistake and issued an apology. In a statement given to People, Willis said that it was an error in judgement. He advised everybody to be safe and continue to wear a mask. According to the same media portal’s report, Willis’ wife Emma and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn have been quarantining in Los Angeles since the pandemic began. While Bruce was with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah in Idaho.

Also read | Bruce Willis Poses With His Wife Emma And Daughters In A Rare Family Click

Also read | Actor Bruce Willis Reprises His 'DieHard' Character John McClane For A Commercial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.