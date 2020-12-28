Bruce Willis Poses With His Wife Emma And Daughters In A Rare Family Click

Bruce Willis is seen posting every now and then on his social media account, but hardly posts anything about his personal life and family. He is known to have an image of a recluse person as he makes sure to stay away from the limelight as much as he can. However, the recent Instagram post uploaded by his wife Emma sees the famous actor in a rare social media post while posing with his family. The post shows him and his family enjoying the holiday season of Christmas. Have a look at the post.

Bruce Willis poses with his family for Christmas

Emma Heming Willis surely posted a sight to behold for his husband Bruce’s fans on social media, after she posted the family photo of the actor. The photo shows his daughters Mabel and Evelyn posing in front of their parents Emma and Bruce. All of them have worn identical outfits that reflect the mood and vibes of Christmas. The family of four have posed in front of their door which has been given an apt Christmas decoration. Strangely enough, Emma also shared another picture on the post of a ladder, which was then clarified in the caption of the post.

Emma wrote in her caption, “I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers. Lol. Now that’s 2020 for you. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our party of 4 to yours! â¤ï¸ðŸ’š *matching family PJ’s provided by @demimoore @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski we miss you guys â¤ï¸ðŸ’š”. The caption of this post makes it clear that the family shares more than a cordial relationship with the former wife of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore. Fans of Bruce Willis flooded the comments section of the post with Christmas wishes along with hilarious comments as well, making references of Bruce’s Die Hard movie.

Bruce Willis was formerly married to Demi Moore before they got divorced, before having given birth to three daughters Ruma, Scout and Tallulah, who are now grown-up adults. Bruce Willis has had a string of hit films in his long and illustrious career. Some of these films include the Die Hard film series, The Expendables film series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon and more.

