Bruce Willis Faces Backlash By Pharmacy Customers For Not Wearing A Mask

Bruce Willis is one of the finest actors in Hollywood and has been a part of more than 70 movies in his entire career so far. The actor came into the spotlight recently for breaking one of the crucial guidelines of the coronavirus pandemic. He has been facing a lot of hatred from all his fans after publicly breaking the rule. Read further ahead to know what exactly did Bruce Willis do that made all his fans angry.

According to an article by E!, actor Bruce Willis came under fire for not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, January 11, Bruce Willis was seen walking around the aisle of Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy without wearing a mask. As he walked around the aisle, many other customers spotted the actor and became upset and even reported him to the authorities. When the management approached the Die Hard actor and requested him to cover his face with the bandana he was wearing around his neck, he gave a grumpy look and angrily left the pharmacy without purchasing anything. One of the customers present in the pharmacy took Bruce Willis’ no mask photo and posted online and within no time the photo went viral on social media.

Many fans lashed out against the actor’s carelessness while many others supported him. Many of them shared details as to why one must wear a mask while others stated how it was one’s personal choice whether they want to wear it or not. Some fans even called Bruce Willis a self-centered person for not being concerned about other people’s health in mind. Some of them even added how it was completely okay to not wear a mask. Have a look at some of the reactions on Bruce Willis’ photos.

It should always be your personal choice if you wear a mask or not. Not governments. — The Four 4️⃣ (@TheFourParty) January 12, 2021

This is in Los Angeles where we there is no room at any opf our local hospitals or even the morgue. We are now storing bodies in refrigerated units. Not wearing a mask during a pandemic makes you a villain -- not a hero. — WearAMask (@MaggieMcNally) January 12, 2021

If he contracts covid and spreads it, he is hurting everyone he spreads it to. How are people so self-centered in their thought process? — 🍀Rhed Robertson🍀 (@Rufus78963646) January 12, 2021

If you are sick. Wear one. If healthy don’t need to wear one. If you are that afraid, stay home. If you are afraid and wearing a mask and someone else around you is not wearing one, by what the Govt doctors say, you are still “safe”. Carry on. This PC crap needs to stop. — Bob Risigliano (@BobRisigliano) January 13, 2021

Bruce Willis’ movies

As the actor has been all over the news, some of the iconic Bruce Willis’ movies include The Last Boy Scout, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Live Free or Die Hard, Acts of Violence, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Moonrise Kingdom, The Whole Ten Yards, Hostage, The Sixth Sense, Tears of the Sun, Grand Champion and many more.

