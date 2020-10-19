Actor Bruce Willis Reprises His 'DieHard' Character John McClane For A Commercial

Sunday night's Fox America's Game of the week telecast brought along a sweet surprise for longtime Die Hard franchise fans. Actor Bruce Willis reprised his iconic role of John McClane in Die Hard in a battery commercial for Advanced Auto Parts. The commercial is a two-minute short film which features Bruce Willis as John McClane along with a number of cast members of the original 1988 film like De'voreaux White and Clarence Gilyard. Check out the commercial below -

Bruce Willis reprises the role of John McClane from Die Hard

In a statement sent out to major media portals in the USA, and acquired by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Bruce Willis expressed that he has never done any commercial in the avatar of John McClane. However, the actor was approached by Advanced Auto Parts who brought in the idea of integrating 'DieHard' battery into the Die Hard film franchise. Willis went on to express that Advance approached the short like a film featuring a clever script which is coupled with an intense production resulting in an entertaining spot.

Willis had last reprised the character of John McClane in 2013's A Good Day to Die Hard which raked in a total of $300 million against a budget of $92 million. The actor expressed in the statement that he has always enjoyed playing the hardcore character of John McClane and especially enjoyed how characters from the original film were brought on-board for the commercial.

Still from - DIEHARD IS BACK | 2:00 Film (YouTube)

Jason McDonell, the Executive Vice President & chief marketing officer of Advance Auto Parts also sent out a statement to Hollywood Reporter stating that it was irresistible for them to merge their brand and the film franchise together. The statement reveals furthermore that the project was aiming to go beyond price points and the product in order to find a powerful message and platform which sets the brand apart. However, does this Advance Auto Parts commercial can be considered canon for the Die Hard film franchise? unfortunately, no.

