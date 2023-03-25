Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Marks 14th Anniversary With Throwback Video

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, Emma shared a throwback video from their 10th wedding anniversary when the couple renewed their wedding vows. Amid Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis, Emma advised her followers to make time and unite with their families.

Bruce tied the knot for the second time with Emma in 2009. To mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019, the couple renewed their wedding vows in the presence of immediate family and close friends. On March 21, Bruce and Emma completed 14 years of togetherness. On this occasion, Emma shared the couple's video from when they renewed their wedding vows.

The ceremony was an intimate one with only family members and close friends in attendance. Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore was also in attendance. She captioned the post “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

Bruce Willis Dementia

A few weeks ago, Bruce Willis’ family gave out a statement on the Die Hard actor’s health. Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The condition limited the actor's physical and cognitive ability, which is why he also retired from acting. His wife Emma Heming released the statement with the caption "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Fans and followers of the actors wished him a speedy recovery and advised the family to take care.