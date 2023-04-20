Met Gala 2023: BTS Jimin, RM And BLACKPINK Jennie, Rose To Attend?

The Met Gala is going to roll out the red carpet on May 1. While the guest list remains a secret till the last minute, some names who may be in attendance at the fashion's biggest night have raised the curiosity among the netizens. As per a report, BTS members RM aka Namjoon and Jimin may walk the red carpet of the Met Gala this year. This will make them the first BTS members to mark their presence at the Met Ball.

With the global fandom the K-pop celebs, especially BTS members enjoy, all eyes will be on whether or not the idols will be at the Met Gala this year or not. As predicted by WWD Korea, BTS RM aka Namjoon and Jimin may participate at the Met Gala this year. Jimin is the brand ambassador of Dior and Tiffany and Co and RM is the the ambassador to Bottega Veneta and may join the Met red carpet for the respective brands. However, nothing stands confirmed as of now.

BLACKPINK members at Met Gala 2023?

WWD Korea claimed that BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé may also attend the Met Gala this year. Jennie and Rosé are the global ambassadors for Chanel and Saint Laurent respectively, as well as Sulwhasoo. It is expected that they may be invited to the Met Gala this year. If Rosé attends, it will be her second Met Gala appearance after 2021. Jennie, if she decides to show up, will be making her red carpet debut at Met Gala.

Who is expected at Met Gala 2023?

Additionally, it is expected that rapper Kwon Ji-yong, also known by his stage name G-Dragon, may also be invited to the Met Gala 2023. He is the brand ambassador of Chanel. At this year's Met Gala, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Alia Bhatt are expected to walk the red carpet, among others celebs. Harry Styles, meanwhile, is said to skip the ball this year.