BTS' Jeon Jung Kook Now The Most Retweeted Tweet In The World!

BTS Jeon Jung Kook is now the most retweeted tweet of 2019. Twitter declared on December 9th 2019 that the World Record Egg tweeted on January 14th is the most tweeted. Initially, the World Record Egg was number one on the list and Jungkook’s June 9th video of him dancing to Billie Elish’s Bad Guys, which was second, according to official Twitter reports. When Army, the BTS fandom saw Jung Kook being second on the list, they made sure that Jung Kook is topping the list. In a matter of few minutes Twitter had to change their statement and now Jung Kook is the most retweeted tweet.

In the video, Jeon Jung Kook is seen dancing in a Billie Elish’s Bad Guy. The simple video was retweeted more than 6000 times to surpass the World Record Egg. The video was previously shared 9,72,500 times and was viewed more than 25 million times when it was published on BTS’ official twitter handle. Now the video has more than a million retweets and is viewed over 26 million times. BTS’ Jung Kook set new records through the video.

Here is the video

Jungkook surpassed World Record Egg

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)



We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

BTS was last seen in Variety's Hitmaker's Brunch where they received the Variety's Group of the year award. The group was also seen attending several year-end awards in South Korea. There are speculations of their next come back music video in the month of February.

