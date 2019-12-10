BTS Delivers More Than Just Music To Their Massive Fandom On Several Platforms, Know All

BTS is popular amongst its fandom not only because of their music but also because of the content they continuously share on their social media accounts. The band makes sure that they keep their fandom in the loop with whatever they are doing. Here is a list of activities of BTS created, apart from music.

Bon Voyage

BTS Bon Voyage is the travel show that all the members of the boyband are part of. The group has released four seasons of Bon Voyage until now. The members of the group travel for almost ten days and indulge in tourist activities which are organised by the crew. The first season was shot in Northern Europe, second in Hawaii, third in Malta, Europe and the latest season was shot in New Zealand. Officially the show can be streamed on VLive.

Run BTS!

Run BTS! is BTS’ own variety show which can be streamed on VLive for free of cost. The first episode was started in 2015 and it is now a weekly affair. Run BTS! has a lot of fun and games and the members are often seen competing against each other for simple prizes.

BTS Episode

BTS Episodes are behind the scenes of all the activities that members do. For example, if the members are attending any international award show or shooting a music video, the episode for that day is released after the main event or release is done. In the videos, members are seen expressing themselves about the ongoing event.

Webtoon

BTS has its own webtoon which is produced by their parent company BigHit along with LICO. It is called Save Me and connects the storylines from the music videos. It has added new creative angles to the Highlight reels which were released by the company previously.

Dance Practice

Dance Practice videos, like the name suggests, are practice videos of their actual music videos. Their rigorous routines are shown in the video. The last dance practice video they released was of the MMA performance which enthralled the audience.

