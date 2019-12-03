BTS Sweeps All The Awards They Were Nominated In Melon Music Awards 2019

It is the year-end, and this means awards season in the K-world. The first set of awards was the Melon Music Awards 2019 which was scheduled in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Artists like BTS, TXT, ATEEZ, MAMAMO, Heize and so on showed their presence in one of the most prestigious award functions. However, the focus of the night was BTS sweeping away all the categories of awards that they were nominated in. The seven-member boy-band went on the stage a total of seevn times excluding the Bonsang, which is a Melon record.

All the awards won by BTS in MMA 2019

BTS started out with a Bonsang which is won by a total of top 12 performances, according to Melon jury. They shared the group award with Mamamoo, Taeyeon, Jang Beom June, EXO, Chungha, JANNABI, Bolbbalgan4, MC the MAX and Heize. Daesang, which is the highest respected award was won by BTS. They won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Boy With Luv, Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona, Record of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona. According to reports, this is the first time ever that any band in Melon Music Awards history won all the Daesangs. They also won Netizen popularity and Best Dance track male for Boy With Luv. Finally, they won the Kakao Hot Star Award. A total of eight laurels were honoured to BTS.

BTS is headed to Japan for the next awards that is MAMA 2019 which is hosted by popular actor, Park Bo Gum. If they win more than two Daesangs (Grand awards) in this award show, they will become the only group in K-pop history to achieve maximum Daesangs by one artist. BTS is on a winning spree, and fans hope that they will achieve this feat. Furthermore, BTS turned the arena into their own mini-concert in a performance that lasted for more than thirty minutes. Their performance had an intro, group act and solo acts followed, which was a mini-concert in itself. The highlight was them performing Boy In Luv.

