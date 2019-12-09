BTS Has Broken Several Records; Here Are The Major Breaks In Their Career!

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan has millions of followers on Twitter. Their albums are instant hits according to multiple reports. The seven-member boyband that the K-pop company BigHit has produced has performed at sold-out concerts and have millions of fan following worldwide. The firsts of many K-pop band has been in the news several times. However, here are the key instances when BTS made it to the headlines

The first Top Social Artist Award

For their massive interaction and following with their fandom- Army through YouTube and Twitter engagements, BTS received the Top Social Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards. They beat international giants like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes. This was their first international award and they made it into headlines.

First K-pop group to perform at AMA’s

BTS’ American Music Awards performance marked the first K-pop group to be televised to the national U.S audience live. The performance was their comeback as well as the first US gig. The group performed their YouTube success DNA on the stage.

BTS’ UN Speech

BTS is the only K-pop group to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly. They propagated self-love and appreciation at the launch of the Generation Unlimited of the UN. The leader of BTS, Kim Nam Joon inspired many through his speech addressed towards the youth of the world.

BTS broke Beatles record

BTS became the only group at the Billboard to achieve No.1 albums in less than a year. This record was previously held by The Beatles back in the 90s. BTS was able to break the band's record of 11 months and a week in just under 11 months.

Most viewed MV

BTS stands alongside Blackpink, the two K-pop groups have broken records of most viewed music videos on YouTube within 24 hours. Their MV received 74.6 million views according to YouTube records. BTS’ Boy With Luv feat Halsey achieved this massive feat!

