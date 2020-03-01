The Debate
BTS Secures 1st, 3rd Position At SBS Inki Gayo Music Show, Fans Celebrate With Memes

Hollywood News

The South Korean K-pop band, BTS has claimed victory for the third time with their song ON at SBS Inki Gayo Music Show and got 7393 points on March 1.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS

The South Korean K-pop band, BTS has claimed consecutive victory for the third time for their song ON at SBS Inki Gayo Music Show with 7393 points on March 1. The second place was won by IZ*ONE's Fiesta, and the third was again won by BTS' Black Swan. Soon after BTS was announced as the winner, thousands of their fans started posting congratulatory messages with the hashtag, '#ON3rdWin'. 
 

While accepting the award, BTS member, Jungkook admitted that he misses the chants by their fans whom they call an “army”. Due to the increasing dread of coronavirus, the band has cancelled their four concerts in Seoul where the virus cases have surpassed 3,700. Earlier, they had also live-streamed a news conference for their latest album instead of holding it in front of an audience. They streamed the conference on YouTube and the band's management said that the seven members bowed to a virtually empty hall. The South Korean band even answered previously selected questions from journalists.  

'#BTSvsBTS'

Since the final rounding up was done between the two songs both by BTS and one by IS*ONE, fans not only found it hilarious but also shared memes across social media platforms. While the band's fan celebrated the third win by their song, ON. Most Twitter users also said they miss BTS performances and attending their concerts. 

 Read - K-pop Group BTS Cancel Seoul Concerts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In The Country

Read -  Boy Band BTS Performs At NYC's Grand Central Terminal

Read -  K-Pop Band BTS Want To Meet John Cena, WWE Legend Reacts: Watch

Read - BTS Carpool Karaoke Of Finesse Impresses Bruno Mars And Cardi B; See Reactions

 

 

Published:
