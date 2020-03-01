BTS Secures 1st, 3rd Position At SBS Inki Gayo Music Show, Fans Celebrate With Memes

The South Korean K-pop band, BTS has claimed consecutive victory for the third time for their song ON at SBS Inki Gayo Music Show with 7393 points on March 1. The second place was won by IZ*ONE's Fiesta, and the third was again won by BTS' Black Swan. Soon after BTS was announced as the winner, thousands of their fans started posting congratulatory messages with the hashtag, '#ON3rdWin'.



While accepting the award, BTS member, Jungkook admitted that he misses the chants by their fans whom they call an “army”. Due to the increasing dread of coronavirus, the band has cancelled their four concerts in Seoul where the virus cases have surpassed 3,700. Earlier, they had also live-streamed a news conference for their latest album instead of holding it in front of an audience. They streamed the conference on YouTube and the band's management said that the seven members bowed to a virtually empty hall. The South Korean band even answered previously selected questions from journalists.

jungkook said that he really misses army’s fan chants 🥺 #ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/POgFXOf00l — Dima ⁷ (@DimaPurplesYou) March 1, 2020

'#BTSvsBTS'

Since the final rounding up was done between the two songs both by BTS and one by IS*ONE, fans not only found it hilarious but also shared memes across social media platforms. While the band's fan celebrated the third win by their song, ON. Most Twitter users also said they miss BTS performances and attending their concerts.

You know you’ve made it big when you have to compete with yourself 😂😂 #BTSvsBTS pic.twitter.com/go0nKtK2GQ — Yammy (@elfarmychoice) March 1, 2020

Read - K-pop Group BTS Cancel Seoul Concerts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In The Country

BIGGEST STAGE IN INKIGAYO HISTORY ONLY FOR THESE LEGENDS #ON3rdWin

pic.twitter.com/yv0eZbeav6 — taekook ⁷ (@taekookmoments) March 1, 2020

Jungkook’s full speech #ON3rdWin

“I really miss your cheers that we used to hear always after winning the 1st prize. Thank you so much. We’ll work hard for the remaining promotion. Love you 🤍”pic.twitter.com/7L9NQkaxGZ — 𝒥𝓊𝓃𝑔𝓀𝑜𝑜𝓀 𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒🤍| MY TIME 시차 (@looksontempests) March 1, 2020

Read - Boy Band BTS Performs At NYC's Grand Central Terminal

imagine denying bts is the best after watching their stage#ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/ldBuz9EriA — ana⁷ (@taemworks) March 1, 2020

Jungkook have said before the performance that he misses ARMY and then he mentioned that he misses hearing fanchants when they win no 1 ... Jin added that BTS wants to see ARMY :((

( BTS and ARMY are just one inseparable family )😭💜@BTS_twt #ON3rdWin

pic.twitter.com/EMm6iEZ7aK — Farah ⁷🎗#MissingKimSeokJin :( (@CosmosOfJoyHope) March 1, 2020

Read - K-Pop Band BTS Want To Meet John Cena, WWE Legend Reacts: Watch

god hoseok really takes my breath away each time he performs this part. the energy he puts into it, the delivery he provides, the pure power in each & every move.. its unparalleled, no one is doing it like bts. no one #ON3rdWin pic.twitter.com/uHhMetvcc2 — K.AY ⁷ (@AesopsFableFly) March 1, 2020

Read - BTS Carpool Karaoke Of Finesse Impresses Bruno Mars And Cardi B; See Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.