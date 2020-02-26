K-Pop Band BTS Want To Meet John Cena, WWE Legend Reacts: Watch

WWE superstar John Cena is a former World Champion and, as such, commands a huge following in WWE. The 16-time World Champion is set to make his return in WWE on February 28 at Friday Night SmackDown. John Cena's return comes as great news for WWE fans but there’s more exciting news for John Cena. Renowned K-pop band BTS has recently opened up about wanting to meet John Cena and the entire WWE universe has been buzzing with excitement since then.

WWE: BTS meets John Cena? K-Pop band keen

During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, BTS was asked which celebrity they would like to meet if given the chance. To everyone’s surprise, the popular K-Pop group took WWE superstar John Cena’s name. The BTS boys further went on to sing an impromptu version of John Cena’s theme song “You Can't See Me” while the entire arena exploded in applause.

On the other hand, John Cena was equally thrilled to know the news. The 16-time WWE champion took to Twitter as he could not control his excitement. John Cena’s happiness over BTS wanting to meet him is clearly visible in his tweet and the WWE superstar promised to meet the BTS someday. Take a look at John Cena’s tweet.

WWE: John Cena is set to return in SmackDown

After taking a long gap from wrestling, 16-time World Champion John Cena is ready to come back in WWE SmackDown on February 28. According to reports, John Cena is coming back to ignite a storyline with his WrestleMania 36 opponent. According to the reaction from the WWE fanbase on social media, the WWE Universe is thrilled to welcome back their legend after a long time.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com and mashabelle.com)