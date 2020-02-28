K-pop Group BTS Cancel Seoul Concerts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In The Country

The latest addition to precautions around the globe against Coronavirus is South Korean boy band BTS, who have cancelled their four concerts in Seoul. This comes after reported cases of Coronavirus passed 2000, in and around Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak.

A total of 13 deaths have been reported by Korean health officials. BTS’ management company released an official statement that the accumulation of over 2,00,000 fans was expected during the concerts. However, BigHit wants to avoid any risk to the public in the BTS Seoul concert.

BTS' Seoul concert cancelled

BigHit revealed that international production companies and event experts from around the world were expected to be there. However, the scale of the outbreak is unknown and thus the company does not want to risk any health discrepancies. BTS has released their come back album Map of the Soul: 7 and were supposed to perform live in front of the audience at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in BTS Seoul concert.

The decision was made without any further delay as it in consideration of public health. BigHit added that the decision comes after the consideration of fans, crew and the artists before the BTS' Seoul concert.

After the reported cases, several events have been cancelled in South Korea alone. K-League football, World Team Table Tennis Championship and South Korean-US joint military exercises all stand cancelled. Furthermore, public spaces like museums and amusement parks have been closed.

Korean centre for Disease Control and Prevention released an official statement that the additional 256 cases were registered last Friday. This raised an alarming number of 1766 to 2022 of Coronavirus cases. Above 90% of the reported cases are from Daegu. The death toll in the area plummeted to 13. The Mayor of Daegu announced that more tests are underway and the number can further surge to 3000.

K-pop group BTS is currently in the USA promoting their Map of the Soul: 7 album. Reports suggest that the group might stay in NYC for another week. Furthermore, BTS, released their official MV "ON", through YouTube. Fans are still waiting on an updated schedule for BTS' Seoul concert after the cancellation due to Coronavirus outbreak. However, BigHit will not make a move until health officials give a clearance, reports suggested.

