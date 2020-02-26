BTS Carpool Karaoke Of Finesse Impresses Bruno Mars And Cardi B; See Reactions

The Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is one of the most popular bands among the youngsters. The seven-member South Korean boy band gaining much attention with their appearances on American television shows. Their recent presence at a show caught the attention of famous artists, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, as BTS sang their song. Read to know more.

BTS version of Finesse praise by Bruno Mars and Cardi B

After their appearance in Jimmy Fallon show, the boy band joined James Corden for a carpool karaoke session. Corden bought RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook onboard his car for a special BTS Carpool Karaoke section, after several weeks. The fans of BTS went moonstruck over the video shared by James Corden.

The video features all the seven band members along with Corden. They were seen singing Bruno Mars’s Finesse. BTS also sung Cardi B’s rap segment in the song. The video was not only loved by fans but it even impressed Bruno Mars and Cardi B. The original singers of the song took to Twitter to appreciate BTS.

Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

Finesse is a song by Bruno Mars from his third studio album, 24K Magic. The remix version was released as the album’s final single and features by Cardi B. The remix official video has 637 million+ views on YouTube. It is a new jack swing song with a light influence of R&B.

BTS is the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Since then they hit the top of the U.S. charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019). It made BTS the first group since the Beatles to gain three number one albums in less than a year.

