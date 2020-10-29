Butterfly Kisses Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Horror Film?

Butterfly Kisses' review when the film had come out back in 2017 were fairly mediocre. There were a number of fans of the found-footage genre which enjoyed the film, while some felt that the film had just fallen apart on the aspect of the encompassing both found-footage and horror. Read below to know the ending of Butterfly Kisses.

Butterfly Kisses ending explained

There are two narratives which run in the film. The prominent narrative begins with a film student named Sophia which is filmed in Black and White. She faces the camera and speaks to her audience about not expecting to stay alive for much longer because of the thesis she was writing on the legend of the 'Peeping Tom' who is a spirit which can only be viewed or captured through "peripheral vision".

The Peeping Tom is also known as Mr Blink who is believed to appear whenever someone stares down the Ilchester Tunnel for more than half an hour without blinking. The folklore suggests that 'Mr Blink' will give the person 'Butterfly Kisses' which will become the final blink a person will ever take. Sophia says in the video that she doesn't know how long she will live as she cannot keep away from blinking her eye anymore.

The second narrative of the film begins with aspiring filmmaker Gavin, who discovers Sophia's tapes in his parent's basement. After finding the footage, Gavin goes on a journey to find whether Sohpia's footage is actually true or not, which leads him to a downward spiral mentally and financially. Gavin is an aspiring filmmaker which is why he does not have enough money to find the truth but it soon becomes an obsession for him. His determination to make the documentary leads to him losing his likeable characteristics and lose his mind slowly.

His obsession becomes dangerous and people start to suspect whether Gavin himself faked the footage of Sophia and staged everything up. However, towards the end of the film, following ever horror movie trait, it is revealed that the Peeping Tom actually existed and the footage made by Sophia was real.

