'Dark Skies' Ending Explained: What Happened To Jesse At The End?

2013 film Dark Skies had opened to a mixed response by critics and fans but ended up earning $27.8 million against a budget of $3.5 million. The film is a mixture of the alien abduction genre which is coupled with a few horror elements. Read below to know the ending of Dark Skies -

Dark Skies ending explained

Dark Skies kicks off with Daniel Barrett living an ordinary life with his family of four. The protagonist cannot support his family due to shifting jobs which lead to the mother of the family working her nights and days to lend financial support. While they seem to be an ordinary couple and nothing happens in their monotonous life, they're subjected to a number of incidents which spook them out.

Daniel's younger son named Sammy starts complaining that he sees a Boogeyman at night. The events start turning stranger when various birds come crashing into their house horrifically and unknown symbols are found etched onto the skin of both the kids' body. The symbols getting etched on both the sons' bodies is direct foreshadowing towards one of them getting abducted by aliens.

These signs of extraterrestrial beings surrounding their family leave the Barrett family's eldest members in paranoia as they look around trying to find ways to save their kids from falling into harm's way. The dad of the family, Daniel, buys a dog, boards up the house, and even buys a shotgun to shoots anyone who attacks his family. However, towards the ending of Dark Skies, it is revealed that the aliens had already set their mark on Jesse, the younger brother of the family.

That is the twist ending aspect of the film, as it increases people's expectations about Sam getting abducted by the aliens as he is the first one to know of their existence. However, Jesse gets abducted and the family moves away to start a new life. The final shot of the film leaves audiences on a cliffhanger where Sam's walkie-talkie lights up and Jesse's voice can be heard reaching out to his brother. Although the aliens never truly show their faces in the film, they set off a tone of horror effectively.

