The White Tiger Summary: What Is The Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Rajkummar Rao Starrer About?

On Wednesday, Netflix surprised netizens by releasing the teaser-trailer of the highly-anticipated Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav starrer, The White Tiger movie. The Netflix Originals is based on Indo-Australian writer Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, which was published back in 2008. As the trailer of the Ramin Bahrani directorial has been released, read to find out what you can expect from the upcoming film.

Also Read | The White Tiger Trailer: Rajkummar, Priyanka, Adarsh Highlight Class Struggles In India

The White Tiger summary, cast, release date and other details

On October 28, 2020, streaming service Netflix finally dropped the trailer of The White Tiger on YouTube after the film was announced last year in September. The upcoming film is both written and directed by prolific filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who is known for his films like 99 Homes and Fahrenheit 451. The White Tiger cast boasts of Adarsh Gourav in the lead role alongside global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.

The film is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008's Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The White Tiger is said to be shot at various locations across India, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Agra, and Dhanbad. For the unversed, when Aravind published the book in 2008, he had dedicated it to Ramin. According to Netflix's The White Tiger summary, the film's plot will showcase "the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap."

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unveils Look From 'The White Tiger', Calls It A 'joy' To Play Pinky

The film will focus on the life of Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, and his rise from being a poor villager to becoming a successful businessman in modern India. As shown in the trailer, Balram is a cunning and ambitious man who paves his way into becoming the driver for Pinky, played by Priyanka Chopra, and Ashok, played by Rajkummar Rao, as the couple returns to India from the United States. The trailer showcases how society trains the driver to be nothing but a servant to his rich masters.

However, things turn topsy-turvy after a night of betrayal which opens Balram's eyes. He realises that his masters can go to any corrupt lengths to assure their safety by trapping him. Thus, the film will take the audience through his plight and how he fights against all odds to rise and become his own master. Although the film will release in selected theatres in December this year, The White Tiger Netflix release date has been pushed to January next year.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Rajkummar Rao's First Look From Netflix's 'The White Tiger' Released

Watch 'The White Tiger' trailer below:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion To Star In 'Text For You'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.