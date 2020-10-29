The White Tiger Summary: What Is The Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Rajkummar Rao Starrer About?

Quick links:
On Wednesday, Netflix surprised netizens by releasing the teaser-trailer of the highly-anticipated Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav starrer, The White Tiger movie. The Netflix Originals is based on Indo-Australian writer Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, which was published back in 2008. As the trailer of the Ramin Bahrani directorial has been released, read to find out what you can expect from the upcoming film.
So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival. Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally. 📸- @khamkhaphotoartist @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting @srishtibehlarya #AravindAdiga
On October 28, 2020, streaming service Netflix finally dropped the trailer of The White Tiger on YouTube after the film was announced last year in September. The upcoming film is both written and directed by prolific filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who is known for his films like 99 Homes and Fahrenheit 451. The White Tiger cast boasts of Adarsh Gourav in the lead role alongside global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008's Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The White Tiger is said to be shot at various locations across India, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Agra, and Dhanbad. For the unversed, when Aravind published the book in 2008, he had dedicated it to Ramin. According to Netflix's The White Tiger summary, the film's plot will showcase "the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap."
In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally. @netflixfilm @netflixqueue @netflix_in @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao @vjymaurya @maheshmanjrekar @mukul.deora @Ava @purplepebblepictures @tessjosephcasting
The film will focus on the life of Balram Halwai, played by Adarsh Gourav, and his rise from being a poor villager to becoming a successful businessman in modern India. As shown in the trailer, Balram is a cunning and ambitious man who paves his way into becoming the driver for Pinky, played by Priyanka Chopra, and Ashok, played by Rajkummar Rao, as the couple returns to India from the United States. The trailer showcases how society trains the driver to be nothing but a servant to his rich masters.
However, things turn topsy-turvy after a night of betrayal which opens Balram's eyes. He realises that his masters can go to any corrupt lengths to assure their safety by trapping him. Thus, the film will take the audience through his plight and how he fights against all odds to rise and become his own master. Although the film will release in selected theatres in December this year, The White Tiger Netflix release date has been pushed to January next year.
