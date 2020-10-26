Gulshan Devaiah & Sagarika Ghatge Starrer 'Footfairy' Plot And Ending Explained

The Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge starrer Footfairy is a turbulent story of a monstrous ‘fairy’/psycho killer who takes away the most beautiful feet he finds with himself after killing the victim. The psychological thriller became the first-ever film to air directly on TV during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film premiered exclusively on &Pictures on October 24, 2020, and created quite a buzz among the masses.

However, the film's story received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics. The film follows the murder trial of a killer, who suffocates young girls and cuts off their beautiful feet to take them away with him as his mementoes. Although the premise of the film managed to impress many, there were a few shortcomings which were pointed out by many, especially with its ending.

'Footfairy' plot and ending explained

Footfairy marks the directorial debut Kanishk Verma and is a psychological thriller and an inconclusive mystery which leaves the audience to even more heinous solutions which even the makers of the film couldn't have thought. The film revolves around the life of Vivaan Deshmukh, played by Gulshan Devaiah, the Sherlock Holmes of CBI, who embarks of a journey to find a psycho killer. As the title of the film suggests, the master criminal in the film is referred to as 'Footfairy'.

The name is given to him because of his obsession with chopping off victim's legs and taking them along with him as mementoes. However, with increasing pressure as well as the number of murders, Deshmukh zeroes down to Joshua Matthews, played by Kunal Roy Kapur. Joshua's behaviour and mysterious absences lead to him being the prime suspect in the film. However, Deshmukh lacks cold evidence. Along with highlighting the murderer's vague fetish, the film also showcases the CBI officer's obsession with finding out the culprit.

The film ends on an unconventional note with a cliffhanger, which hints at a possible sequel. However, no announcement regarding the same has been made as of yet by the makers.

