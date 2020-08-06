Cameron Diaz 'at Peace' After Retiring From Films, Says 'wanted To Be Self-sufficient'

Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz, while talking to Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow, spoke about how she was feeling after retiring from films. It was previously reported that Charlie's Angeles actor was focusing on motherhood and has not been signing a lot of films. In the virtual chat, Diaz, 47, revealed that she was focusing on her ‘personal relations’ and herself for now.

Cameron Diaz's retirement

Cameron Diaz stated, “I just decided that I want different things from my life. I have gone so hard for so long, working, making films.” She further added, “I didn’t really make any space for my personal life and then I decided to stop making movies and really focus on my personal life, on my personal relationships with my family, my friends. Then Benjamin and I met each other and we got married pretty much immediately.”

Cameron Diaz has had a successful career in Hollywood and has acted in many popular movies. While talking to Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz spoke about what it was like to leave her career behind. Gwyneth asked the actor what it was like to walk away from a career which was such a success and of a high magnitude. Diaz quickly replied, “Peace. I got peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

Cameron Diaz on wanting to become self-sufficient

Cameron Diaz was heard saying in the interview, “It's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.” She added, “I stopped, I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been. When you're making a movie—it's a perfect excuse—they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else. I realised that I handed out parts of my life to all these other people and they took it and I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life.”

The actress stated that she had a lot of relations to build and repair. She added that she felt she was absent in her own life. However, she agreed that she had to let go of a lot as well. She disclosed that she never felt she was in her comfort zone when she was being catered around and taken care of by the people on the set who would take care of her so that nothing would happen to her. Diaz added that she wanted to be self-sufficient.

