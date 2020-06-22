Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Father's Day With Sweet Post For Brad Falchuk & Ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband, Brad Falchuk and ex Chris Martin on the account of Father's Day. She shared a couple of pictures of the two stars sitting along with their children. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Father’s day post has been dominating social media recently. See the post here.

Gwyneth Paltrow's recent Instagram post

Gwyneth shared two pictures on the Instagram account and captioned them with, “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love,” The first picture shows Chris and daughter, Apple holding hands while sitting on a boat.

The second picture shows, Chris, his 14-year-old son Moses, and Brad sitting together and striking a smile for the camera. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are the ones to look up to when it comes to redefining the rules when it comes to blended families. Their current relationship certainly proves that it’s possible to maintain a friendly relationship with exes.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's current relationship

Recently, the ex-couple was snapped spending some quality time in Aspen along with their respective partners. The Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes of Aspen, Colorado, along with Chris and his girlfriend, Dakota. Gwyneth Paltrow was completely prepared for her good skiing expedition as she was suited up in a proper skiing gear with a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing.

Chris Martin was dressed in a very similar way in a black insulated puffer jacket and a black pair of ski pants, while his girlfriend owned an oversized sweater underneath a black woollen overcoat. The Shakespeare in Love actor also enjoyed the vacation with her husband, Brad Falchuk and daughter, Apple. The two were spotted together in the city who also visited Paltrow’s Goop store to shop for a few things.

About Gwyneth Paltrow

On the professional end, Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen in the Netflix TV series called, The Politician. The Iron Man actor plays the role of Georgina Hobart in the series. The Politician also stars Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, Laura Dreyfuss, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett in prominent roles. The show was released on September 27, 2019, and has gained a strong viewership since it was released.

