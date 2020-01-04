Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl, Actor Announces Name

Cameron Diaz, known for her roles in movies like The Mask, The Holiday, Bad Teacher among others, became a mother to a beautiful baby girl on Tuesday. The Hollywood actor is married to American guitarist Benji Madden since 2015 and the duo posted identical notes on their Instagram accounts announcing the arrival of the little one. The new parents have, however, not shared the child's photograph but have revealed her name as Raddix Madden.

Cameron Diaz announced her retirement from Hollywood and films after her 2014 musical comedy film Annie for which she received mixed reviews. Diaz took a hiatus from film acting after the release of Annie, stating in July 2017 that she was tired of traveling for filming. She confirmed the following March that she had retired from acting.

Philanthropic activities

The actor has since focused on her family and has actively participated in writing for various health-related issues. Cameron has released her book titled The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in June 2016 as well as invested in health and biotech startups. The Knight And Day star took to Instagram to share her views on the book as she said in the caption, "I'm so excited to continue the conversation because learning that you can age well, will actually help you age better. If you understand how your body works then you can take action to help keep it in the best possible condition so it can carry you through a long and beautiful life."

