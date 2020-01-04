The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Girl, Actor Announces Name

Hollywood News

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together.Both announced the arrival of their baby girl online.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cameron

Cameron Diaz, known for her roles in movies like The Mask, The Holiday, Bad Teacher among others, became a mother to a beautiful baby girl on Tuesday. The Hollywood actor is married to American guitarist Benji Madden since 2015 and the duo posted identical notes on their Instagram accounts announcing the arrival of the little one. The new parents have, however, not shared the child's photograph but have revealed her name as Raddix Madden.

Have a look at their announcement:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

Read | Newborn baby care: Five essential tips and things to keep in mind

Cameron Diaz announced her retirement from Hollywood and films after her 2014 musical comedy film Annie for which she received mixed reviews. Diaz took a hiatus from film acting after the release of Annie, stating in July 2017 that she was tired of traveling for filming. She confirmed the following March that she had retired from acting.

Read | Lisa Haydon's Xmas is full of love, says, 'not on holiday as we wait for our new baby'

Philanthropic activities

The actor has since focused on her family and has actively participated in writing for various health-related issues. Cameron has released her book titled The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in June 2016 as well as invested in health and biotech startups. The Knight And Day star took to Instagram to share her views on the book as she said in the caption, "I'm so excited to continue the conversation because learning that you can age well, will actually help you age better. If you understand how your body works then you can take action to help keep it in the best possible condition so it can carry you through a long and beautiful life."

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

Read | Pregnancy tips on how to be safe and sound while traveling with a baby bump

Also read | Demi Lovato pregnant? The actress and singer debuts her baby bump on Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ADNAN SHOCKED WITH MJ'S TWEET
IRFAN PATHAN BIDS ADIEU TO CRICKET
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
IRFAN PATHAN RETIRES