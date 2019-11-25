Shawn Mendes Calls Camila Cabello 'wonderful Human Being' Post AMAs Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed an intimate and a romantic duet of their hit song Senorita at the AMAs following which Mendes called his ladylove an unbelievable human being. Mendes took to Instagram to thank everyone who cheered for them and had a special mention for Camila, thanking her for being the person that she is with him. Also, Mendes and Cabello won the award for the Collaboration of the year.

thank you everyone thank you so much!! ❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys @AMAs pic.twitter.com/quBs80ZjFM — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 25, 2019

Cabello joined Taylor Swift

The couple performed a rendition of their hit song by opening their act on opposite ends of the stage, with Cabello looking into the camera and Mendes playing an acoustic guitar. Cabello was wearing a red halter dress and Shawn was seen in a pairing of a black vest with fitted pants. Camila also performed her single Living Proof later on in the show. She also joined Taylor Swift to sing Shake It Off in a medley performance.

Read: BTS Promises To Return Bigger And Better Post Three Wins In AMAs 2019

Romance

According to reports, Cabello is all set to release her second album titled Romance on December 6 with the help of SYCO/Epic records. The song list for Romance has not been announced but will have few of her previous songs such as her duet Senorita that she sang with Shawn Mendes, Shameless, Liar Cry for me, Living Proof and Easy.

In an interview with a magazine, Cabello recalled her time when she was recording songs for her first album and said that she used to come to the recording studio over-prepared with lyrics already written before stepping into the studio along with 10 concepts and titles of the songs that she wanted to pen that day.

Read: Taylor Swift Has A Relatable Reaction To Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello 'kiss' At AMAs

Big wins for Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won the Artist of the Decade award and performed a collection of some of her most popular songs such as I knew you were trouble, Blank Space, Shake it off etc putting an end to the battle with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Billie Eilish also won the New Artist Of The Year award and performed her hit debut song All the good girls go to hell. She also won Favourite Artist- Alternative Rock.

Read: Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Shirt Dress At The 2019 AMAs Sets A Statement On Its Own

Read: Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back’

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.