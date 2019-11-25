AMAs 2019: Camila Cabello Drops Her New Music Video Hours Before Performing With Mendes

The American-Cuban singer Camilla Cabello was recently seen performing at the American Music Awards 2019 with Shawn Mendes. She just dropped the official music video of her song, Living Proof. She uploaded her music video just before giving the audience a steamy performance with the Canadian songwriter at the AMA 2019. In the video, Camilla is pretending to be a fairytale nymph. Read more to know about the Señorita singer Camilla Cabello and her latest song.

the video for living proof is OUT NOW 😩😊😊😊 I loved pretending I was a little fairy nymph cuz that’s all I wanna be !!!! watch the #LivingProofVideo on @youtubemusic and tell me what u think https://t.co/yi3qoU63br pic.twitter.com/OTc1Qqndky — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 24, 2019



About Camila Cabello's Living Proof

The audio for the song was released before the music video, but it certainly got the listeners hooked to the stylist lyricism of the American-Cuban singer. The music video has a very mystical feel to it where Camilla is seen laying in a meadow covered by flowers. The singer also tweeted that she loved acting for the video and she certainly has got her fans a great music video to watch. She is also seen with an unknown personality in the video and the duo certainly set the temperatures high as they tease each other through the video. But it does not match up with the connection between Cabello and Mendes, which was witnessed in this year's collaborative effort, Señorita.

Congratulations @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello on winning the award for collaboration of the year with #Senorita at the #AMAs2019 ....You guys deserve it so much....and what an incredible beautiful performance...you did amazing and looked so beautiful ❤ pic.twitter.com/Tfxv6taRJr — Jill (@Jill__Mendes) November 25, 2019



