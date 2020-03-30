Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes’ Acoustic Rendition Of Her Track 'My Oh My' Is Unmissable

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes set the fans into a frenzy as they performed the acoustic version of the song, My Oh My at the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The concert, which went on for almost an hour, was hosted by Elton John virtually. Camila Cabello could be seen telling the excited fans, 'Hey guys, its Shawn and Camila here, We're at home in Miami' before their performance. Camila Cabello also requested her fans to stay at home and self-isolate to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Camila Cabello urged her fans to be compassionate during this coronavirus quarantine

Camila Cabello also said to the viewers that we are all in this together. Camila Cabello also urged her fans to stay safe and healthy as well as to be compassionate with themselves as well as with the others. The viewers could also see Shawn Mendes bringing out his guitar and Camila Cabello getting all geared up for their act.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed in the track My Oh My

From their Miami residence, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rendered the acoustic version of her track My Oh My for all the viewers. Camila Cabello could be seen crooning at her hearts' delight while Shawn Mendes could be seen complimenting her with the tunes of his guitar. Take a look at Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' performance from their Miami home during the coronavirus quarantine.

Camila's act along with Shawn Mendes surely came across as a delight for their fans in this coronavirus quarantine phase. Fox and iHeartMedia had associated to announce this concert on March 25, 2020, to promote a feeling of togetherness amidst the people during this coronavirus quarantine phase. The coronavirus quarantine and lockdown has led many concerts and shows to be canceled around the globe. Apart from Camila and Shawn, other performers like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys and Alicia Keys also attended the concert.

