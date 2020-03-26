Camila Cabello Teaches Shawn Mendes Spanish While He Teaches Her To Play Guitar

Camila Cabello recently shared the news that she is spending time with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and that they are learning new things with each other. As Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are quarantining together, the Havana singer took to her social media story to share a piece of exciting news with her fans. She shared a close-up photo of herself with a guitar and captioned the post saying that Shawn is teaching her this (guitar) and that she is teaching him Spanish.

Camila Cabello takes guitar lessons from Shawn Mendes

She further added in the caption, "In the words of Dababy, Let's Go". Camila's story is not the first time that the fans got an inside look oh how the singer is spending her quarantine time. Over the last weekend, Camila Cabello was spotted outside with beau Shawn Mendes as they went outside to catch some sun in Miami. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were snapped sharing a kiss as they walked the streets of Miami together.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes not only spend time together but also make sure that they give time to their fans. The duo had an Instagram live session together on March 20. The live stream was a part of the Global Citizen's Together At Home series and the couple performed a lot of songs together.

Camila Cabello started the live stream with the words, "We’re gonna sing a few songs today, because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring". She later added that this is a crazy time and assured her fans that they are all going to come out of it together. She also said that they will pull through and stay connected and make each other smile in the meantime and added that it is what the live stream is for.

