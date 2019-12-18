Can Jennifer Aniston's Upcoming Movies In 2020 Match Up To The Hype She Created In 2019?

Jennifer Aniston made headlines back in 90s when she appeared as Rachel Green, in the most celebrated US sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The stunning actress is known for her charming personality, impeccable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The year 2019, has indeed proven to be remarkable for Jennifer Aniston, both professionally and personally-know why

Jennifer got a Golden Globe 2020 nomination, for her stellar performance as Alex Lecy in Netflix drama series ‘The Morning Show’.She is in the running for the 77th Golden Globe trophy in the ‘best actress in a drama TV series' category.Furthermore, Jennifer secured a spot in the People of the Year 2019 list as well. Earlier this year, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor joined Instagram and broke the record for the fastest personality to reach 1 million followers.

Apart from that, Jennifer Aniston was in the news recently when she reunited with her former husband Brad Pitt at her annual Christmas Bash. The two were among the most talked-about Hollywood couple until they decided to part ways in 2005. Both, Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt, are on good terms now and share a cordial bond. On the work front, Jennifer Anniston has quite a few projects in the pipeline-take a look

Jennifer Aniston's Upcoming Projects

1. The Goree Girls-The project has been in Jenni’s list of upcoming movies for quite some time now. The storyplot of the film revolves around the lives of eight musical band-members, who were very popular in the 1940s era.

2. First Ladies –Jennifer Aniston is all set to play a politician in the much-anticipated Netflix comedy-drama series ‘First Ladies’. Jennifer will be seen essaying the role of Beverly Nicholson, the first-ever female president of the United States. Tig Notaro and Jennifer Aniston will be playing a married couple in the film.

3. Significant Others- Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston will be seen playing a married couple in a romantic-comedy titled Significant Others. The story is about an ambitious career-woman, who wishes to hold the position of a CEO in the very company she works in. The story has some interesting twists and turns, which will keep the audience glued to their seats.

4. Pumas- Another riveting film which is highly anticipated in 2020 is Jennifer Aniston’s Pumas. Jeniffer will be playing the role of a woman in her thirty’s, who allures young men. The film is shot in the beautiful country of France.

5. The Fixer- It is the biopic of former Miss USA Denise White, who transforms into a sports manager in a male-dominated profession of sports. Jennifer will be seen playing the real-life character of Denise in the film.

