Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Thanksgiving With Ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jimmy Kimmel

The United States celebrated Thanksgiving this yaer on November 28. Everyone including celebrities came together to observe the harvest festival with family and friends. Actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux to celebrate the special day. Jennifer's good friend and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was also present alongside other friends.

'Friendsgiving Enchiladas'

Aniston cooked enchiladas for Jimmy Kimmel after he jokingly complained to her the year prior about her dinner options. Jennifer took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture of mouthwatering Enchiladas. Jennifer captioned the picture taking a funny jibe at Jimmy. Aniston wrote, "Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas."

Read: Jennifer Aniston Cooks A 'special Dish' For Jimmy Kimmel For Thanksgiving

Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux also shared an Instagram story featuring Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnet. Theroux wrote, "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights." In the following story, Theroux attempted to record Courtney Cox giving a toast to Aniston before she hilariously asks Theroux to stop filming. "Jen, I love you so much... Justin, please stop filming me!" Cox can be heard saying in the video.

Read: Jennifer Aniston: These Movies Of The 'Friends' Star Are A Must Watch

Aniston cooked enchiladas for Jimmy, which was part of her annual Friendsgiving dinner. Enchiladas is a corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered with a savory sauce. The Friends actor dubbed her Thanksgiving as 'Fakesgiving' as she celebrated it a day prior on November 27.

Read: Jennifer Aniston Hits 20 Million Followers On Instagram, Celebrities Take A Dig

Aniston joined Instagram sometime back and she broke the social media platform as she garnered a record number of followers within hours of joining. Jennifer's Thanksgiving saw her ex-husband Theroux recording videos throughout the party. Theroux was keeping his followers updated with everything that was going on in the star-studded celebration. Theroux and Jennifer had got married in 2015 and they were separated in 2017. The former couple started dating in 2011 after working together on the film Wanderlust.

Read: Jennifer Aniston Wins Icon Award, Says, 'Friends The Gift Of Lifetime'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.