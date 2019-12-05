Friends Actor Jennifer Aniston Makes It To The People Of The Year 2019 List

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston has won several accolades in her life. This time, she has won a title that she shares with several other icons like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and former Lady of The White House (FLOTUS). She won the title of winning a title from a popular American magazine called People.

Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston secured a spot in the People of the Year 2019 list. The cover of the Friends actor’s edition of People magazine was titled ‘The Year I Learned I Can Do Anything’. Earlier this year, the Friends actor joined Instagram and broke the record for the fastest personality to reach 1 million followers. Jennifer Aniston also broke Netflix records by starring in Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler and also returned to TV with The Morning Show.

Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez, who is popularly known among the fans as JLo also made it in the People of the Year 2019 list. The cover for the Hustlers producer and star, Jennifer Lopez was titled ‘The Year My Dreams Came True’. The Hustlers star also turned 50 this year and got engaged to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. JLo, the Hustlers actor also landed a Superbowl half-time gig and sold-out a world tour. She also talked about how she grew as a person, who was scared to be alone and found her person.

Taylor Swift:

The American pop star, Taylor Swift also landed onto the People of the Year 2019 list. The cover for the singer’s edition was titled ‘The Year I Found True Joy’. In 2019, Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album titled Lover, which has been nominated for the Grammys. She also made amends with Katy Perry this year and incurred a career blow when Scooter Braun purchased her old records and did not let her play or buy her own music. In her personal life, her mother’s cancer recurred and her relationship with Joe Alwyn is going strong. Even with all this, the singer played on to her strengths and stayed positive.

Michelle Obama:

The former FLOTUS Michelle Obama also made it to the People of the Year 2019 list. Michelle Obama’s edition was titled ‘The Year I Told My Story’. She released her memoir Becoming in 2018 and spent 2019 on her book tour. In her interview with the magazine, she stated that she does not suffer from any illusion of reaching the mountain top, and hopes to never suffer any in future. She also added that accolades and accomplishments are nice, but she tries to never make them the metrics of her success.

