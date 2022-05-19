Cannes 2022: Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin-starrer 'Goldfish' To Have World Premiere

This year, India is being honoured as it has been chosen as the official ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marche’ Du Film during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has chosen six Indian films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to be screened at the Cannes. Now, it has emerged that another film featuring Indian celebrities will be screened.

Actor Deepti Naval and Dev D fame star Kalki Koechlin-starrer drama Goldfish is set to have its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 20 and 21 at the French Riviera. The film that deals with dementia as the crux of the story also stars Rajit Kapur in a key role.

Set in London, the film is the first international collaboration between Deepti and Kalki. The two confirmed the news with a newspaper clipping while sharing their excitement on the same. The film has been directed by cinematographer and theatre director Pushan Kriplani, with Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) producing the film and Pooja Chauhan serving as the executive producer.

According to PTI, the film reportedly follows the story of Koechlin’s character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia. According to various media reports, the upcoming drama explores the ideas of identity through two women. The film's plotline reportedly seeks to address the ideas of duty, love, and painful history.

Apart from Goldfish, this year's other names include Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin, and Tree Full of Parrots, according to the lineup released by the I&B Ministry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Koechlin was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video Tamil film anthology, Paava Kadhaigal.