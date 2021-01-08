Cannes Film Festival 2021 To Get Postponed Till Summer, June-July Dates To Be Finalised

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and usually takes place in the month of May in the city of Cannes in France. Every year, the film festival authorities select a few new movies from all genres from around the world and screen them at the festival to celebrate the art of cinema. Read on to know about the Cannes film festival dates this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2021

According to a report by Japan Today, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival may push back the film festival's dates to summer this year, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis all over the world. A spokesperson of the film festival told AFP that the festival will certainly take place this year but could be postponed to a time between the end of June or the end of July. The cinematic festival usually takes place in the month of May with celebrities, filmmakers and journalists flying down from all over the world to witness the cinematic genius from all genres, submitted from across the globe. The Cannes festival attracts some 45,000 people with official accreditations every year, of whom around 4,500 are journalists.

The festival was cancelled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions. The Cannes spokeswoman further said that the organisers need some time to evaluate the situation at the start of the year, before taking a decision. The Berlin Film Festival, which usually kicks off in February, said last month it would run this year's edition in two stages, an online offering for industry professionals in March and a public event in June.

Indian films at Cannes Film Festival over the years

The Cannes Film Festival was founded on September 20, 1946. It is one of the 'Big Five' film festivals alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy, the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States. Over the years, there have been many entries from India that have received critical acclaim at the renowned festival. All the Indian films to be screened at Cannes are Neecha Nagar, Awaara, Do Bigha Zamin, Pather Panchali, Guide, Kharij, Salaam Bombay, Piravi, Devdas, Udaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Miss Lovely, The Lunchbox, Bombay Talkies, Monsoon Shootout, Titli, Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manto.

Image Credits: festival de Cannes Official Instagram Account

