Chetan Anand Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Award Winning Director?

Chetan Anand was a renowned movie producer, director, and screenwriter whose debut film, Neecha Nagar, was awarded the Grand Prix Prize at the first-ever Cannes Film Festival in 1946. Later he co-founded Navketan Films with his younger brother and the very popular actor Dev Anand in 1949. He was the eldest brother of the Anand family as he was the older brother of Hindi film actor-directors, Dev Anand and Vijay Anand. On his 106th birth anniversary tomorrow, on January 3, take the Chetan Anand quiz to find out about how well you know the director.

Chetan Anand's quiz

This quiz would be based on Chetan Anand's movies and Chetan Anand's facts.

1) Which was the first movie that Chetan Anand acted in, in the year 1944?

Ashoka

Rajkumar

Hindustan ki Kasam

Neecha Nagar

2) Which musician made his debut in Chetan Anand's debut directorial, Neecha Nagar, which won the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946?

Kishore Kumar

Mohammad Rafi

Pandit Ravi Shankar

RD Burman

3) In which of the following movies, did Chetan Anand NOT direct and act together?

Kanch Aur Heera

Kala Bazar

Anjali

Taxi Driver

4) Chetan Anand is known for discovering which big actor to the Hindi film industry?

Dharmendra

Jeetendra

Rajesh Khanna

Shatrughan Sinha

5) Which Doordarshan television show did Chetan Anand direct in 1988?

Param Vir Chakra

Buniyaad

Nukkad

Hum Log

6) Which was Chetan Anand's first directorial with actor Priya Rajvansh?

Kinare Kinare

Haqeeqat

Heer Ranjha

Kudrat

7) What was the name of the book his wife Uma Anand wrote for him after his death in 1997?

Chetan Anand: The Filmmaker's Legacy

Chetan Anand's Journey Through Films

Chetan Anand: The Poetics of Film

Chetan Anand's Life With Cinema

8) Which was the first-ever channel he worked for, before joining films?

BBC

WRGB

NBC

CBS

9) For which of his directorial, did he win the National Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1965?

Arpan

Anjali

Kudrat

Haqeeqat

10) For which of his films did he win the Filmfare Award for Best Story in 1982?

Heer Raanjha

Kudrat

Haathon ki Lakeerein

Hanste Zakhm

Answer Key to the quiz

1) Rajkumar

2) Pandit Ravi Shankar

3) Taxi Driver

4) Rajesh Khanna

5) Param Vir Chakra

6) Haqeeqat

7) Chetan Anand: The Poetics of Film

8) BBC

9) Haqeeqat

10) Kudrat

Image Credits: navrang_ruperi Instagram Account

