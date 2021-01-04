Karl Glusman: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Zoe Kravitz's Ex 

Karl Glusman became the talk of the town when his wife Zoe Kravitz announced their split. The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce on December 23, 2020, according to People Magazine. The reason for their split is still unknown. Fans are quite shocked with this decision as the couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary in June. Read further ahead to know more about Karl Glusman and his relationship.

Karl Glusman: Things To Know About Zoe Kravitz's Ex

Karl Glusman's facts

Karl Glusman was born on January 3, 1988. He was born in The Bronx, New York but his parents moved to Oregon when he was six months old. He is of German Jewish and Irish descent and he graduated from Lake Oswego High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Karl Glusman's trivia includes him dropping out from Portland State University to pursue a career in acting. He appeared in various Adidas ads but came into limelight after a very controversial film in 2015.

Karl Glusman's relationships

According to People.com, before entering the industry, Karl had few relationships but in 2016 he finally met Zoe Kravitz. They first met in a bar and rumours started flying when they were seen holding hands. They made their relationship later that year when they were at Kings of Leon concert in New York. In 2018, the couple decided to get engaged and made a surprise announcement for the same. Karl proposed to Zoe while wearing sweatpants at home and gave her a $36,000 ring.

In June 2019, the couple had the ceremony at Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz‘s home in Paris, as per People.com. At the beginning of 2020, Zoe took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding. Karl wore a classic black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie. Zoe, on the other hand, was wearing a vintage style, ankle-length white dress. Have a look:

Karl Glusman's career

Karl Glusman appeared in various Adidas ads but gained limelight from a controversial movie Gaspar Noé’s drama, Love. The movie had graphic sexual content. The movie which is in both English and French language debuted in the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. During the premiere in Cannes, Karl met film director and fashion designer Tom Ford who later on cast him in the film, Nocturnal Animals. He has appeared in TV shows, like Gypsy, and will be seen next in Devs, a mini-series. Other than this, he will also appear in Greyhound which also features Tom Hanks.

