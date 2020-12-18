If You Loved 'Spielberg', Here Are Other Documentaries Featuring Steven Spielberg

The Steven Spielberg documentary of 2017, titled Spielberg, was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. However, there are a number of other documentaries that Steven Spielberg has been a part of. Take a look at this list of documentaries featuring Spielberg if you liked the 2017 documentary.

Documentaries featuring Steven Spielberg

Room 666

Room 666 was a Wim Wenders-directed 1982 documentary film that he produced during the 1982 Cannes Film Festival. Wenders had set up a static camera in Room 666 of Hotel Martinez and gave a list of questions to certain selected directors; the questions were in the significance of the future of cinema. In 11 minutes, every director had to answer the questions of which the question in highlight was, "Is cinema a language about to get lost, an art about to die?"

Wenders later edited the footage and added an introduction, with interviews including those of Steven Spielberg, Jean-Luc Godard, and Rainer Werner Fassbinder. The latter passed away soon after filming. The documentary was also screened at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

Double Dare

This is a 2004 documentary film that revolves around stuntwomen and was directed by Amanda Mitchell. The documentary especially focuses on Jeannie Epper and Zoë Bell. It sees the journey of Epper from 1997 and of Zoe after the end of Xena: Warrior Princess in 2001 to 2003.

Hollywood Don’t Surf

This is a 2011 documentary film that premiered at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival while it was still a work in progress. The movie then had a North American premiere at the 2011 Telluride Film Festival, as it was presented at the Abel Gance Outdoor theatre full of the audience by actor Daryl Hannah. It was narrated by Robert Englund and explores the allegedly stressed relationship between Hollywood filmmakers and the surfing community.

The Cutting Edge: The Magic of Movie Editing

The Cutting Edge: The Magic of Movie Editing is a 2004 documentary film. It was directed by Wendy Apple and focuses on the art of film editing. It has clips from many groundbreaking films that used innovative editing styles.

Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures

This is a 2001 documentary based on the life and work of renowned film director Stanley Kubrick. This was made by his long time assistance and brother in law Jan Harlan. The 142-minute long film includes in detail the making of one of his films, and more instances from his childhood and life. Jan Harlan got interviews from several of Kubrick’s colleagues including Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Keir Dullea, Arthur C. Clarke, Malcolm McDowell, Peter Ustinov, Jack Nicholson, György Ligeti and Matthew Modine

The list doesn’t end here, Steven Spielberg has also been a part of the documentaries Chuck Jones: Extremes & Inbetweens – A Life in Animation, The Shark Is Still Working and Directed by John Ford.

