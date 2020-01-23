New Captain America? Leaked Pictures Show Cap's Shield In Someone Else's Hand

Marvel is all set to make its fans go crazy with its upcoming movie projects and web series. One of the most awaited web series of MCU is Falcon and Winter Soldier which is going to showcase the life of the two Avengers after losing their idol and friend, Captain America. Reportedly, it is going to have a blend of many challenges as the world has lost its First Avenger.

In the ending scene of the movie Avengers: Endgame, Captain American goes back in time to leave the infinity stones from where they were picked up. However, he never comes back but his older version is seen waiting for the Avengers.

Later in the scene, the First Avenger presents Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, with his iconic vibranium shield, asking him to become the next Captain in front of his best friend Bucky aka Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan.

Also Read | Disney cast Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa for 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier'

Who will become the next Captain America?

Also Read | Marvel releases new stills from WandaVision & The Falcon and Winter Soldier; see here

The superhero show is going to showcase insights into who is going to become the next Captain America. But, during the recent leak of the photos from the sets of Falcon and Winter Soldier, the actor Wyatt Russel, who is playing the character of John Walker, is seen wearing Captain's newly designed costume with the vibranium shield on his right arm.

This picture created a lot of news as many fans did not see this coming. Iron Man returned the shield to Captain America saying that it was made for him and now, Falcon losing the shield to someone else is something which is going to upset Cap and late Stark.

Falcon and Winter Soldier got more interesting after the pictures from the sets went viral online. This show is going to be a lot more fun than anyone has expected.

Did the US government take the shield from Falcon? Did he give the shield willingly? What is going to happen? The suspense is killing many fans but it is worth the wait as these questions will be answered as they show premieres on Disney+.

Also Read | The Falcon and Winter Soldier star Daniel Brühl teases fans with a photo from set

Also Read | Here's why Captain America passed on his shield to Falcon and not Bucky

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.