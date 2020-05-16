Captain America And Iron Man's All-black Stealth Suits Have Enamored Avengers Fans

Even several months after Avengers: Endgame, many people are still obsessed with the film on social media. Thanks to the MCU's dedicated fan following, many talented artists have created some brilliant and amazing fan art of Marvel superheroes. Recently, a netizen shared a concept art for Captain America and Iron Man's black stealth suits. Many MCU fans loved the amazing suit designs and wanted to see them live-action.

this captain america with this iron man pic.twitter.com/Kzfhf1kVQM — best of stony (@bestpicstony) May 9, 2020

Above is the fan art that showcased Captain America and Iron Man's stunning black suit look. Both the superheroes were dresses in their all-black "stealth suits". Avengers fans were amazing by the black suit concept art and many even wished to see these suits in live-action. Here are some fans who truly adored Iron Man and Captian America's all-black outfits.

This what I picture when I see fics I’d a Dark!Steve and Dark!Tony — IWillSinkWithMyShips (@SinkWithMyShips) May 9, 2020

If I had seen that Iron Man suit I wouldn’t have been able to walk out of the theater I would’ve been so shook 🥵 — damara IS SCREAMING BECAUSE OF PERCY JACKSON (@DamaraSoto2) May 10, 2020

Imagine a night mission/dark place where the thugs are huddling in the center aiming their guns at nowhere, only listening to the wind, then from a dark corner... the arc reactor lights up, followed by cap's shield to reflect the beam and then BOOM — 𝑪𝒍(𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒔) (@atreidesorlova) May 10, 2020

incredible, simply incredible — João 😷💙 (@srrogerstt) May 9, 2020

well now i need to see it 😔 — ana (@lukesdevyl) May 9, 2020

VFX lead artist of Avengers: Endgame talks on Iron Man's amazing nano-suit

While fans never got to see Iron Man all-black stealth suit, many were more than satisfied with Iron Man's brilliant nano-suit in Avengers: Endgame. Back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame's lead VFX artist, Matt Aiken, opened up about how he and his team came up with Iron Man's amazing suit. Matt Aiken stated that they worked the nano-suit up for Infinity War originally.

The idea behind the suit was that it was actually made up of these nanoparticles that could form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit. This allowed them to get creative with Iron Man's outfit. Thanks to the nanoparticles, Tony Stark could reform his suit into different weapons and shapes, and it could also regenerate.

