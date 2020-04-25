'Captain Marvel 2' Might Be A Segway For A 'Captain America: Civil War' Style 'Avengers 5'

The Marvel fans have been extremely excited to see the start of a new era after the end of Infinity saga. The makers have taken a step and have announced the prequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. They have officially released that Captain Marvel 2 will be released in cinemas on July 8, 2022. This has certainly given fans a new hope to see their favourite stars soon. Some latest news by the Marvel entertainment portal, MCU Cosmic, states that the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 will feature a huge number of superheroes just like Captain America: Civil War. Read more to know about the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 film.

Captain Marvel 2 might be the future of Marvel's Avengers

The same reports that claim Captain Marvel 2 will be another superhero hotspot with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel the next leader of the supergroup. This is because of the tragic death of Iron Man and the departure of Captain America in the previous film, Avengers: Endgame. This could also mean that the film might just bring in the popular faces Thor, Spider-Man, the Guardians, and new recruits like Shang-Chi and the Eternals crew back for Avengers 5. There is a huge possibility that the next Marvel film could totally focus on bringing the Avengers back together for a future adventure. There has been no official announcement about Captain Marvel 2’s crew but reports claim that Spiderman‘s Jon Watts is in being considered to lead the heroes into their next phase of the MCU.

