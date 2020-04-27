This 'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Will Change Your Outlook On Captain America's Final Dance

Even after several months, Avengers: Endgame is still the most talked-about film online. Fans of the MCU adore this film as it is the epic conclusion of Marvel's Infinity Stones Saga. Avengers: Endgame is full of memorable and iconic moments that Marvel's fans can never forget.

One of the most emotional moments in the film was when Captain America decided to stay in the past to marry his true love, Peggy Carter. The scene where Captain America dances with Peggy Carter in the past is truly heartwarming and some fans even consider it to be one of the most iconic moments in the film. However, a new viral fan theory may drastically change your perspective on this emotional Avengers: Endgame scene.

Avengers: Endgame theory may change how you felt about Captain America and Peggy's dance scene

According to a theory posted on Reddit, Captain America's emotional dance scene with Peggy Carter might have just been an illusion of the soul stone. In Avengers: Endgame, Captain America goes to the past to return all the Infinity stones that the Avengers had borrowed to save their timeline. While all the other stones could be obtained normally, the soul stone demanded a 'soul for a soul'.

The fans who made this theory, speculates that returning the soul stone might also require a 'soul for a soul'. According to the fan, in exchange for returning the soul stone, Captain America could have asked for Peggy's soul. Implying that the dance scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame was actually the time he spent with Peggy's soul in exchange for returning the soul stone.

This theory is now trending on Reddit, as many fans think that it might actually be possible. The theory also states that Captain America may have lived in the soul world for the entire duration of Peggy's life. This would also explain Peggy having another husband in a different timeline.

