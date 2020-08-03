Captain America: The First Avenger Theory Suggests Nick Fury Made This Mistake On Purpose

The film Captain America: The First Avenger ended with Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans waking up in a 1940s hospital with the radio playing. Rogers who is a super soldier soon realises that something was wrong as he was present at the match that was being broadcasted for him in the Shield created room. Captain America leaves the premise by causing harm to the agents and goes to the New York City’s Times Square, where Nick Fury reveals that he had been frozen on ice since World War II.

Captain America: The First Avenger theory

This made some fans think that Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. made the radio broadcast mistake on purpose. A new fan theory supports this notion. In this theory, fan suggests that Samuel L Jackson’s character was testing the stability of Captain America. One Reddit user expressed that in the scene at the end of Captain America the First Avenger, the mistake was done intentionally as the dates had already passed. The fan then added that Steve Rogers was selected for the super-soldier serum program not because he was brave, but for displaying courage and his intelligence. The theorist continued by saying that S.H.I.E.L.D wanted to make sure that the original super-soldier was still entirely capable of acting like the person they knew he was.

The fan then added that if Rogers would have not noticed that the date had already passed then it would have been a cause of concern. The fan also mentioned that it was the first subtle test of Captain America to make sure that he was not too damaged from being frozen in ice for over 70 years.

Another fan commented on this post on Reddit and added that some more evidence of this being true it that the woman who greets him is seen in a modern hairstyle and a brassiere with round cups. He then added that in the 40s her brassiere would have been that pointy in design according to the time period. He also mentioned that all of these things were done intentionally by Fury to see if Steve gives attention to detail to check if he is still ready for action. Take a look at the clip here-

Chris Evans starred as Steve Rogers in the Captain America trilogy and the four Avengers movie. He was last seen as Captain America in Avengers Endgame. In this film we see him return back in time and live the life he had not lived. He also passes his mantel down to Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

