Chris Evans To Send Authentic Captain America Shield To 6-yr Old Kid Who Saved His Sister

Bridger, who is 6-year-old, has gone viral on the internet for his brave act of saving his younger sister from an attack by a dog. Netizens started appreciating his courageous move by sharing his story. Now it has reached to Hollywood stars who are praising Bridger. Marvel actor Chris Evans has promised to send a real Captain America shield to the brave kid. Read to know more.

Chris Evans to send an authentic Captain America shield to Bridger

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, shared his story on Instagram and tagged several Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. Now his fearless story has reached to the MCU stars as Captain America himself send a video to the 6-year-old. Chris Evans who portrayed Steve Rogers / Captain America in the MCU promised to send an authentic Cap shield to Bridger.

In the video Chris Evans says, “This is a message for Bridger, hey Bridger, Captain America here, how are you doing buddy? So I read your story and saw what you did. Now I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you're a hero! What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because, pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are. We need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down. Bye, buddy."

Tom Holland who plays Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the MCU also had a video-call chat with Bridger. He applauded the boy’s selfless act while he was wearing a Spider-Man costume. Tom offered the kid a chance to visit him on the sets of Spider-Man 3.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathway commended Bridger’s brave action. She stated that she is “not an Avengers” but knows a superhero when she sees one. She wished him easy recovery and mentioned MCU star Mark Ruffalo asking to be his teammate.

Bridger’s four-year-old sister was attacked by a dog. In order to protect her, he jumped in to save her. He got 90 stitches on his face due to the dog bite. When asked why did he stood in front of his sister, Bridger said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” revealed his aunt in her post.

