Chris Evans' Net Worth Proves He's Come A Long Way After 'Captain America'; Read

Chris Evans is an American actor and director who is known for indelible roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The actor has a slew of historic films under his belt. Chris Evans made his scintillating debut with his appearance in Biodiversity: Wild about Life! in 1997, a short video. After that, he was roped in for the television series titled Opposite Sex in 2000. Ever since then, Chris Evans has come a long way. Here's a look at Chris Evans' net worth details.

Chris Evans' net worth in 2020

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Evans' net worth is Rs 599.44 crore ($80 Million). Chris Evans' net worth is contributed to by his appearances in movies and brand endorsements. The same Celebrity Net Worth report further adds that between June 2018 and June 2019, Chris Evans earned Rs 329.69 crore ($44 Million) from his various endeavours.

After Opposite Sex in 2000, Evans was unstoppable as he appeared in shows like The Fugitive, Skin, and Boston Public. His notable works in films like Not Another Teen Movie, Fierce People, London, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Sunshine, Street Kings, The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, Push, Puncture, The Losers, among others were also well received by fans. Chris Evans is known to play roles in adaptations of comic books. The actor has bagged a slew of prestigious awards in his stellar career.

Chris Evans' movies

Chris Evans' net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 hit the bullseye. Chris Evans reprised his role in The Avengers, 2012. After which he starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014, Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015, Captain America: Civil War, 2016, Avengers: Infinity War, 2018, and Avengers: Endgame, 2019. All these films churned magnanimous numbers at the box office and the movies yet remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Chris Evans won many hearts with his roles in the films, What's Your Number?, The Iceman, Snowpiercer, Playing It Cool, Gifted among others. As of 2020, Chris Evans starred in the American crime drama titled Defending Jacob. The series also features Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell among others.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

