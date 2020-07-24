Chris Evans Used Captain America Role To Attract Politicians To His Civic Engagement Site

Chris Evans launched a website named A Starting Point which is described as a ‘civic engagement platform’ that allows politicians to talk about everything from education, environment to artificial intelligence. The actor revealed that he used his Captain America role to attract politicians to the project. Read to know more.

Chris Evans used Captain America to lure politicians to ASP

In a recent chat at Late Night with Seth Meyers show, Chris Evans talked about his website, A Starting Point, that aims to present both the Democratic and Republican point of view on multiple issues across the political landscape. The actor revealed that convincing people to get on board was an “uphill battle” for him. He mentioned that he “naively” thought that he would just write a letter and who would not want to be a part of his project. Evans stated that there are obviously trying to cultivate a new relationship. They had nothing to show and just had their own words. There was apprehension, he noted.

In a video, Chris Evans reassured an unknown person on the phone, who said that there have been so many celebrities that have come through and essentially tricked members of Congress. The actor promised them that he would be happy to meet personally or get a coffee, or anything necessary to put their concerns at ease. He mentioned that there were some people he thought would participate, who wanted nothing to do with them. The Gifted star added that there were some people that he thought would “never in a million years” would sit down with them, but they showed up and answered everything.

Chris Evans revealed that being Captain America did not hurt him. The actor mentioned that it was “the string” they were really playing on the whole time. He stated that it was nice to use Captain America in a way which got them in the door but did not add any pressure.

Chris Evans said that in the film world when someone shows up if they are making a film or in a rehearsal, there is an expectation on the first day of filming. However, he stated that he does not think anyone expected much out of him in Washington D.C. So when the expectation is low, that is where he thrives, the actor noted. The Avengers star has reportedly visited D.C. for around 10 times since the website was founded in 2017. He mentioned that each time got “easier and easier” and everyone was “so sweet and so lovely” to him.

