Captain America: Winter Soldier Concept Art Finds Its Way In Smithsonian Mural Collection

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has constantly been giving back-to-back hits and it has proven to be unstoppable. As Marvel and Disney are enjoying the loyalty of ever-increasing fandom, it is preparing for its Phase two in a grand way. This not only interests fans but it is also creating a lot of suspense about it. While MCU is taking an interesting turn, the Head of Marvel's Visual Development took to a social media site about a Smithsonian Mural of one of their most successful movie, Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Recently, the designer and concept artist Ryan Meinerding revealed that the concept for Captain America: Winter Soldier art is a new addition in the Smithsonian Mural's collection. While revealing the incredible art in the museum, he captioned the post saying, "Smithsonian mural from Captain America: Winter Soldier! Painting something to replicate brush strokes is always a fun challenge. This shows how happy he is to share it with his followers."

Instagram post of Ryan Meinerding

The recent release from Marvel Universe phase 2 was Spiderman: Far From Home. The superhit movie fetched around $280 million worldwide. Apart from that, Marvel is all set to bring its first LGBT+ characters in their movies. In an interview, the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, revealed that a gay character has been hiding in plain sight. Fans and the people of the LGBT+ community are curious and eagerly waiting for the character to be revealed sooner.

Marvel's next phase also includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and Thor: Love and Thunder. Black Panther 2 is said to release in the year 2022. However, it is not a part of MCU's Phase 4.

