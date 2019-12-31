The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Captain America: Winter Soldier Concept Art Finds Its Way In Smithsonian Mural Collection

Hollywood News

Captain America: Winter Soldier concept art has been added in the collection of Smithsonian Mural. Here is what the Head of Marvel's Visual Development said.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has constantly been giving back-to-back hits and it has proven to be unstoppable. As Marvel and Disney are enjoying the loyalty of ever-increasing fandom, it is preparing for its Phase two in a grand way. This not only interests fans but it is also creating a lot of suspense about it. While MCU is taking an interesting turn, the Head of Marvel's Visual Development took to a social media site about a Smithsonian Mural of one of their most successful movie, Captain America: Winter Soldier. 

Recently, the designer and concept artist Ryan Meinerding revealed that the concept for Captain America: Winter Soldier art is a new addition in the Smithsonian Mural's collection. While revealing the incredible art in the museum, he captioned the post saying, "Smithsonian mural from Captain America: Winter Soldier! Painting something to replicate brush strokes is always a fun challenge. This shows how happy he is to share it with his followers."

Also Read | Marvel Studios reveals they will not replace Stan Lee's cameos in future movies

Instagram post of Ryan Meinerding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Meinerding (@ryan_meinerding_art) on

The recent release from Marvel Universe phase 2 was Spiderman: Far From Home. The superhit movie fetched around $280 million worldwide. Apart from that, Marvel is all set to bring its first LGBT+ characters in their movies. In an interview, the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, revealed that a gay character has been hiding in plain sight. Fans and the people of the LGBT+ community are curious and eagerly waiting for the character to be revealed sooner.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie signs 'The Eternals' and fans finally get their new MCU superhero

Marvel's next phase also includes Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and Thor: Love and ThunderBlack Panther 2 is said to release in the year 2022. However, it is not a part of MCU's Phase 4.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds confirms 'Deadpool 3' being worked on at Marvel Studios

Also Read | Marvel Movies: Here are the top 3 unmissable moments from the MCU

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
SRIKKANTH HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL